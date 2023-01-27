JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

CEAT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 423.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 193.10 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 423.08% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 193.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales193.10162.26 19 OPM %4.293.98 -PBDT5.623.08 82 PBT2.040.39 423 NP2.040.39 423

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU