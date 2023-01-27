Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 423.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 193.10 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 423.08% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 193.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.193.10162.264.293.985.623.082.040.392.040.39

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)