Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 423.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 193.10 croreNet profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 423.08% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 193.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales193.10162.26 19 OPM %4.293.98 -PBDT5.623.08 82 PBT2.040.39 423 NP2.040.39 423
