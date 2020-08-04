Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 563.43 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 61.90% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 563.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 478.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales563.43478.30 18 OPM %9.8318.02 -PBDT26.8852.31 -49 PBT15.5341.32 -62 NP10.0526.38 -62

Tue, August 04 2020. 14:31 IST

