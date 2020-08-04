Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 563.43 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 61.90% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 563.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 478.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.563.43478.309.8318.0226.8852.3115.5341.3210.0526.38

