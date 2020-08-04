Neuland Laboratories standalone net profit rises 168.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 205.42 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 168.45% to Rs 15.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 205.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 181.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.205.42181.0116.4210.2529.0715.0520.217.5015.065.61

