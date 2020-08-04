JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dixon Tech slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 93% YoY
Business Standard

Neuland Laboratories standalone net profit rises 168.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 205.42 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 168.45% to Rs 15.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 205.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 181.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales205.42181.01 13 OPM %16.4210.25 -PBDT29.0715.05 93 PBT20.217.50 169 NP15.065.61 168

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU