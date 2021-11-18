Capital Goods stocks slip

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 415.77 points or 1.43% at 28619.21 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Thermax Ltd (down 4.35%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 4.02%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 3.62%),Graphite India Ltd (down 2.25%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 2.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.11%), Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.93%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 1.76%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.58%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.46%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.95%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.07%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 255.94 or 0.43% at 59752.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.9 points or 0.54% at 17802.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 327.68 points or 1.12% at 28915.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 106.58 points or 1.16% at 9054.44.

On BSE,962 shares were trading in green, 2285 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

