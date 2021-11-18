Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 445.43 points or 1.64% at 26663.04 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bosch Ltd (down 4.26%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.17%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 3.12%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.36%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.22%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.67%), MRF Ltd (down 1.27%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.19%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 1.02%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (up 11.4%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.03%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 255.94 or 0.43% at 59752.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.9 points or 0.54% at 17802.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 327.68 points or 1.12% at 28915.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 106.58 points or 1.16% at 9054.44.

On BSE,962 shares were trading in green, 2285 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

