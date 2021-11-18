Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 404.57 points or 2.06% at 19212.13 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 6.59%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.3%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.29%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.17%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.13%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.83%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.8%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.66%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.35%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 255.94 or 0.43% at 59752.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.9 points or 0.54% at 17802.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 327.68 points or 1.12% at 28915.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 106.58 points or 1.16% at 9054.44.

On BSE,962 shares were trading in green, 2285 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

