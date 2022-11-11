Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 134.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 1322.10 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds rose 134.74% to Rs 56.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 1322.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1226.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1322.101226.00 8 OPM %5.673.34 -PBDT101.5565.78 54 PBT91.6255.38 65 NP56.6224.12 135
