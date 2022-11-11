Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 134.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 1322.10 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 134.74% to Rs 56.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 1322.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1226.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1322.101226.005.673.34101.5565.7891.6255.3856.6224.12

