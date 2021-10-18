Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 117.03 points or 0.44% at 26325.39 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (down 7.74%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 5%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 3.15%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.77%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 2.52%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 2.48%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 2.17%), Poly Medicure Ltd (down 1.93%), and Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 1.92%).

On the other hand, Venus Remedies Ltd (up 17.93%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 8.01%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 7.2%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 547.14 or 0.89% at 61853.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 164.85 points or 0.9% at 18503.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 257.17 points or 0.86% at 30150.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.61 points or 1.14% at 9399.01.

On BSE,1826 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

