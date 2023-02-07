JUST IN
Business Standard

AVI Polymers standalone net profit declines 96.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 79.85% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of AVI Polymers declined 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.85% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.542.68 -80 OPM %-7.4110.45 -PBDT0.020.37 -95 PBT0.020.37 -95 NP0.010.28 -96

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:34 IST

