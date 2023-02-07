AVI Polymers standalone net profit declines 96.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 79.85% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of AVI Polymers declined 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.85% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.542.68-7.4110.450.020.370.020.370.010.28

