AVI Polymers standalone net profit declines 96.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 79.85% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of AVI Polymers declined 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.85% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.542.68 -80 OPM %-7.4110.45 -PBDT0.020.37 -95 PBT0.020.37 -95 NP0.010.28 -96
