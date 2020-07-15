JUST IN
Avon Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.23% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net Loss of Avon Mercantile reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.23% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 6.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.191.55 -23 6.136.08 1 OPM %67.2366.45 -70.8075.82 - PBDT-0.19-0.18 -6 -0.85-0.06 -1317 PBT-0.19-0.18 -6 -0.86-0.06 -1333 NP-0.19-0.16 -19 -0.86-0.08 -975

