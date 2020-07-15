Avon Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Varun Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Avon Lifesciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jackson Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
IST reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 23.23% to Rs 1.19 croreNet Loss of Avon Mercantile reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.23% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 6.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.191.55 -23 6.136.08 1 OPM %67.2366.45 -70.8075.82 - PBDT-0.19-0.18 -6 -0.85-0.06 -1317 PBT-0.19-0.18 -6 -0.86-0.06 -1333 NP-0.19-0.16 -19 -0.86-0.08 -975
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU