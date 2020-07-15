GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit rises 38.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 495.46 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway rose 38.78% to Rs 40.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 495.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 447.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.495.46447.2224.6523.87120.44103.2757.4850.4740.8729.45

