GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit rises 38.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 495.46 croreNet profit of GTPL Hathway rose 38.78% to Rs 40.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 495.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 447.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales495.46447.22 11 OPM %24.6523.87 -PBDT120.44103.27 17 PBT57.4850.47 14 NP40.8729.45 39
