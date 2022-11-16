Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 34.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.70% to Rs 19.56 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 34.84% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.70% to Rs 19.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.5622.9332.0040.517.3114.686.9313.996.219.53

