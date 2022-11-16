Sadhana Nitro Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 36.53 croreNet loss of Sadhana Nitro Chem reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 36.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.5331.60 16 OPM %11.5510.60 -PBDT2.293.53 -35 PBT0.622.03 -69 NP-0.371.62 PL
