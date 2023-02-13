Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 7600.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3310.00% to Rs 6.82 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 7600.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3310.00% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.820.2011.445.000.780.010.770.010.770.01

