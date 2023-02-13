Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 7600.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3310.00% to Rs 6.82 croreNet profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 7600.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3310.00% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.820.20 3310 OPM %11.445.00 -PBDT0.780.01 7700 PBT0.770.01 7600 NP0.770.01 7600
