JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market bounces back; Nifty crosses 11,500

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 74.20% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jubilant Foodworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 59.08% to Rs 388.41 crore

Net loss of Jubilant Foodworks reported to Rs 73.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 71.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.08% to Rs 388.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 949.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales388.41949.11 -59 OPM %6.3222.96 -PBDT-4.92193.37 PL PBT-97.70110.79 PL NP-73.9071.64 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU