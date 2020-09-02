Jubilant Foodworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Foodworks hits record high level; jumps 12% in six days
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd up for third straight session
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gains for third straight session
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd up for third straight session
Jubilant FoodWorks launches zero-contact delivery for Domino's Pizza
-
Sales decline 59.08% to Rs 388.41 croreNet loss of Jubilant Foodworks reported to Rs 73.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 71.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.08% to Rs 388.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 949.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales388.41949.11 -59 OPM %6.3222.96 -PBDT-4.92193.37 PL PBT-97.70110.79 PL NP-73.9071.64 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU