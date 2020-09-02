Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 74.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 84.86% to Rs 33.46 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 74.20% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 84.86% to Rs 33.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.33.4618.10-7.2932.278.4015.732.1411.022.188.45

