Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 74.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 74.20% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 84.86% to Rs 33.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales33.4618.10 85 OPM %-7.2932.27 -PBDT8.4015.73 -47 PBT2.1411.02 -81 NP2.188.45 -74

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 14:25 IST

