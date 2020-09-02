Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 74.20% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhunseri Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dhunseri Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dhunseri Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 84.86% to Rs 33.46 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 74.20% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 84.86% to Rs 33.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales33.4618.10 85 OPM %-7.2932.27 -PBDT8.4015.73 -47 PBT2.1411.02 -81 NP2.188.45 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU