ITC, eClerx Services, Voltas, Subex in spotlight

ITC: ITC said that following a strategic review of its business portfolio, the company has exited the Lifestyle Retailing Business.
eClerx Services: eClerx Services said that a meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on 9 August 2022 to consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares of the company.
Voltas: Net profit for the quarter ended 30th June 2022 was at Rs. 110 crore as compared to Rs. 122 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated total income was higher by 50% at Rs. 2795 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2022 as compared to Rs. 1860 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Aurobindo Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected the Company's Unit XI, an API non-antibiotic manufacturing facility situated at Pydibhimavaram, Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh, from July 25 to August 2, 2022. At the end of the inspection, the company was issued a 'Form 483' with 3 observations and none of these observations are related to data integrity.
Jubilant Pharmova: Jubilant Pharmova announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has recently concluded audit of the Solid Dosage Formulations facility at Roorkee, India of Jubilant Generics, a subsidiary of its wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited. The US FDA has issued six observations pursuant to the completion of the audit.
Subex: Subex and Jio Platforms (JPL) announced a partnership for its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, which can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain. As per the collaboration, JPL will offer its Cloud Native 5G Core to telcos globally along with Subex's HyperSense for enabling closed loop network automation, product performance and customer experience analytics.
