Axis Bank allots 1.47 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 1,47,193 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 3 May 2021, pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 612,81,74,826 (306,40,87,413 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 612,84,69,212 (306,42,34,606 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

