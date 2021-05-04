Infosys to hire 1000 workers in UK over next three years

Infosys reinforced its commitment to supporting UK's economic recovery and growth by announcing plans to hire 1,000 workers in the country over the next three years.
New hires will be working at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space, including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open source technologies and enterprise services to support some of the world's largest organizations navigate their digital journeys.
The company will provide critical training and mentoring opportunities for the fresh hires.
To ensure a diverse talent pool and support the upskilling of the industry's future leaders, a large proportion of the workforce will be hired from recently graduated students from leading colleges and universities in the UK. The company will also hire experienced professionals from technology and consulting with deep sector expertise who will be able to support local businesses in their digital journeys and lead a robust workforce for the future.
Recognized as a Top Employer globally and ranked among the top five employers in the UK for 2021, the new team members will join a world-class workforce spanning Infosys' design studio in Shoreditch, its innovation center in Canary Wharf and proximity centres in Nottingham and other client locations across the UK.
