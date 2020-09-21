Board of HSIL approves buyback of shares up to Rs 70 crore

At meeting held on 21 September 2020

The Board of HSIL at its meeting held on 21 September 2020 has approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees two) each from open market through Stock Exchanges at a maximum buyback price of Rs. 105.00 per Equity Share (Maximum Buyback Price) payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs. 70 crore (Maximum Buyback Offer Size).

At Maximum Buyback price and for Maximum Buyback Offer Size, the indicative maximum number of Equity Shares to be bought back would be 66,66,667 Equity Shares which is 9.22% of the total number of Equity Shares of the Company.

