Power Grid declared successful bidder for transmission project in Gujarat

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for Establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-3 (KPS3) in Khavda RE Park on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India on 27 February, 2023.

The scope of the project comprises of establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS Substation, 765kV D/C Transmission Line and associated works in the state of Gujarat.

