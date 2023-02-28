Power Grid declared successful bidder for transmission project in Gujarat

-
The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India on 27 February, 2023.
The scope of the project comprises of establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS Substation, 765kV D/C Transmission Line and associated works in the state of Gujarat.
