Board of Tata Power Renewable Energy approves allotment of 20 cr CCPS to GreenForest

Capital Market 

For investment of Rs 2000 crore made by GreenForest

The Board of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of the Company, has today approved the allotment of 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest New Energies Bidco (GreenForest), a Company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales.

With this, both the tranches of investment of Rs 2,000 crore each in TPREL made by GreenForest are completed in accordance with the terms of the agreements.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 19:13 IST

