Bharat Electronics signs frame supply agreement with Thales Reliance Defence Systems, Nagpur

The Frame Supply Agreement aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and TRDS.
As part of the Offset commitment under the Rafael-India Contract and in line with the 'Make in India' policy, BEL and TRDS have entered into an agreement for the manufacture and supply of TR Modules and Micro modules of Radar used in Rafael fighter aircraft.
In continuation to the agreement signed between BEL and TRDS, BEL has received an order to manufacture and supply Micro Modules.
BEL, TRDS and Thales are active stakeholders in the 'Make in India' policy of the Government of India.
