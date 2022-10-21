Axis Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints in focus

Axis Bank: The private lender's net profit surged 70% to Rs 5,329.77 crore on 20% increase in total income to Rs 24,180.08 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

ITC: ITC reported 20.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4466 crore on 27.4% rise in net revenue to Rs 15976 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Bajaj Finance: The NFBC's consolidated net profit jumped 88% to Rs 2,780.65 crore on 29% rise in total income to Rs 9,972.63 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Wipro: The technology services and consulting company on Thursday (20 October 2022) announced the appointment of Suzanne Dann as chief executive officer (CEO) of Wipro Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately.

Asian Paints: The company has entered into a binding term sheet for the setting up of a joint venture in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Riddhi Siddhi Crusher & Land Transport (Riddhi Siddhi), Fujairah, UAE, Associated Soap Stone Distributing Company Private Limited (ASD), India and others. The proposed joint venture would carry out the business of manufacturing and exporting white cement and white cement clinker.

Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG major's group consolidated net profit surged 36.26% to Rs 389.43 crore on 10.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,363.05 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Dynamatic Technologies: HAL and Dynamatic Technologies shall work together for manufacturing and supply of Front Fuselage Assembly along with Jig and Tooling complying to quality requirements.

Coforge: Coforge reported 34.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 201.1 crore on a 7.1% rise in gross revenues to Rs 1959.4 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)