Wipro, Tata Coffee, Aster DM Healthcare, SJVN in focus

Wipro: IT major Wipro and Finland-based Outokumpu, a leading multinational stainless steel manufacturer, announced a strategic deal to accelerate Outokumpu's cloud transformation for applications. The five-year deal strengthens Wipro and Outokumpu's existing eight-year partnership, focuses on agility, productivity, and customer-centricity.

Tata Coffee: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147 crore for Q2FY23, as compared to Rs 54 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Total income for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 stood at Rs 723 crore, as compared to Rs 554 crore in the same period last year.

Aster DM Healthcare: Aster Pharmacies Group LLC, a material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare entered into a joint venture agreement with Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to establish, manage and operate pharmacy chain across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to market and commercialize pharmaceutical products within each pharmacy under the 'Aster Pharmacy' brand.

SJVN: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between SJVN's wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) and Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL). The MoU has been inked for developing 1000 MW Floating Solar Power Projects in Assam by incorporating a Joint Venture Company.

KSB: KSB has bagged an approval for bid submitted under e-Auction for sale of technology - Intellectual Property Rights / Drawings of Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCL), Naini, Prayagraj. The company is in process of accepting the contract of sale of technology by BPCL, by paying the required security deposit.

STAR Housing Finance: STAR Housing Finance's board of directors approved sub-division of one share of face value Rs 10 each into two fully paid-up shares of face value Rs 5 each. The board also approved issue of one bonus equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share held.

Ashiana Housing: The company has acquired a piece of additional land admeasuring 2.26 acres on perpetual basis from Mahindra Lifespaces within the township of Mahindra World City at Chennai.

