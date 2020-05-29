Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Surges 6.35%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Gains 1.04%

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd has lost 18.87% over last one month compared to 0.23% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.19% drop in the SENSEX

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd gained 6.35% today to trade at Rs 501.4. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 1.04% to quote at 15456.4. The index is up 0.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indoco Remedies Ltd increased 5.35% and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 5.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 15.98 % over last one year compared to the 19.66% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd has lost 18.87% over last one month compared to 0.23% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.19% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3787 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5916 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 737 on 24 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 275.1 on 05 Aug 2019.

