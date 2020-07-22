Axis Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 473.85, up 6.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.91% in last one year as compared to a 1.37% drop in NIFTY and a 21.29% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 473.85, up 6.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 11175.7. The Sensex is at 37992.84, up 0.16%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 6.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22782, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 531.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 347.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 476.45, up 6.59% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is down 34.91% in last one year as compared to a 1.37% drop in NIFTY and a 21.29% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 77.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

