Steel Authority of India Ltd extends winning spree

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 35.9, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.04% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% slide in NIFTY and a 22.67% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.9, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 11171.55. The Sensex is at 37989.49, up 0.16%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 10.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2118.6, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 250.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 509.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 36.05, flat on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 22.04% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% slide in NIFTY and a 22.67% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

