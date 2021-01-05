Axis Bank Ltd soars 4.21%, rises for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 651, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.99% in last one year as compared to a 17.99% gain in NIFTY and a 0.5% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31212.45, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 204.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 155.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 655.25, up 4.27% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 60.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

