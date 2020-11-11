Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.27%, gains for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 591, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.9% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.64% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 591, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 12641.05. The Sensex is at 43249.35, down 0.07%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 26.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 20.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28606, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 291.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 257.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 592.15, up 1.04% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is down 16.9% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.64% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 56.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

