Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.46%, up for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 828.25, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.91% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% fall in NIFTY and a 1.91% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 828.25, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 17532.45. The Sensex is at 59136.32, up 0.3%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 1.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40318.75, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 827.5, up 1.05% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 2.91% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% fall in NIFTY and a 1.91% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)