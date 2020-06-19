BLB Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, AMJ Land Holdings Ltd and Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2020.

BLB Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 5.34 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 40138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30073 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 19.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4978 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 300.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3353 shares in the past one month.

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd exploded 19.92% to Rs 18.12. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1752 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd gained 19.87% to Rs 5.61. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12575 shares in the past one month.

