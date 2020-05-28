Coal India Ltd up for fifth session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.25, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 46.85% in last one year as compared to a 20.38% drop in NIFTY and a 37.49% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1801.25, up 1.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

