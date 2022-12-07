L&T's minerals & metals biz receives orders from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

-
ALSO READ
L&T gains after construction arm bags 'mega' orders
Essar Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Essar on sale of ports and power assets to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited
Barometers trade with small gains, auto stocks in demand
Sensex slides 415 pts, Nifty below 18,050 mark, Tata Motors slips over 4%
-
The orders comprise various packages, awarded recently:
Installation of two blast furnaces of 3.5 MTPA capacity each on an EPC basis at their Hazira Plant in Gujarat.
The scope inter alia includes associated supplies, construction, installation of both units - Blast Furnaces 2 and 3 concurrently in a phased completion.
In the same complex, M&M will carry out the installation of a Steel Melt Shop of 6 MTPA capacity with detailed design and engineering for the entire plant, supply of identified items and complete construction. The scope includes plant layout, installation of steel making facility, Secondary Metallurgy, and Slab Casting units concurrently within the agreed schedule.
Building a 6 MTPA Ore Beneficiation Plant at Sagasahi in Odisha on an EPC basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU