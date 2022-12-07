L&T's minerals & metals biz receives orders from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) Business of L&T Construction secured various orders in the Iron & Steel and Beneficiation sectors from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) - a joint venture between the two global steel giants - to carry-out their expansion plans in Gujarat and Odisha. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders exceeds Rs 7000 crore.

The orders comprise various packages, awarded recently:

Installation of two blast furnaces of 3.5 MTPA capacity each on an EPC basis at their Hazira Plant in Gujarat.

The scope inter alia includes associated supplies, construction, installation of both units - Blast Furnaces 2 and 3 concurrently in a phased completion.

In the same complex, M&M will carry out the installation of a Steel Melt Shop of 6 MTPA capacity with detailed design and engineering for the entire plant, supply of identified items and complete construction. The scope includes plant layout, installation of steel making facility, Secondary Metallurgy, and Slab Casting units concurrently within the agreed schedule.

Building a 6 MTPA Ore Beneficiation Plant at Sagasahi in Odisha on an EPC basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)