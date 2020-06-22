RBL Bank allots 28,810 equity shares under ESOP

RBL Bank has allotted 28,810 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each, on 21 June 2020 under the ESOP Schemes of the Bank.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank has increased from 508,711,144 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating Rs. 5,08,71,11,440 to 508,739,954 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating Rs. 5,08,73,99,540.

