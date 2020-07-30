Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor Company, IndiGo in focus

Bharti Airtel reported consolidated net loss of Rs 15,933.10 crore in Q1 June 2020, higher than Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income rose 16.38% to Rs 24,585.80 crore.

CEAT reported consolidated net loss of Rs 34.76 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared to net profit of Rs 82.60 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 36.33% to Rs 1,126.46 crore.

TVS Motor Company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 179.37 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared to net profit of Rs 146.40 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 61.28% to Rs 1,946.35 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,844.30 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1,203.14 crore in Q1 June 2019. IndiGo saw its revenue fall 92% to Rs 766.7 crore this Q1 from Rs 9,420 crore, against a 90.9% reduction in capacity, compared to same period last year. The low cost carrier said that closure of scheduled operations till 24 May 2020 and lower capacity deployment thereafter on account of COVID-19 had significantly impacted the quarterly results.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals reported 2.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 110.83 crore on 13.71% fall in total income to Rs 706.51 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Reliance Industries, HDFC, Dabur India and Piramal Enterprises will announce their April-June their quarterly results today, 30 July 2020.

Sagar Cements reported 22.27% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.13 crore on 23.36% fall in total income to Rs 264.91 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Navin Fluorine International reported 29.88% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.03 crore on 2.81% fall in total income to Rs 251.13 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Jindal Stainless and the integrated container logistics company, Maersk, have joined hands to ease and optimise the flow of containerized exports and imports between JSL, Jajpur and Vizag Container Terminal (VCTPL). As per the terms of the contract, Maersk shall facilitate to and fro rail movement of containers between Vizag and Jindal Stainless Logistics Park (JSLP), a newly commissioned Inland Container Depot (ICD) located at Jajpur, Odisha. The first rake was flagged off on July 24.

