Axita Cotton bags $2.72 million cotton export order from Bangladesh

Axita Cotton said that it has received the orders for Indian Raw Cotton valuing aggregating to approximately $2,716,091.84 from Bangladesh.
The announcement was made today (11 March 2023).
Kadi-Mehsana (Gujarat)-based Axita Cotton manufactures and exports cotton bales and cotton seeds.
The company reported 12.96% fall in net profit to Rs 4.70 crore on a 22.52% decline in sales to Rs 130.45 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
The scrip shed 0.65% to end at Rs 53.49on the BSE on Friday.
