JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Godrej Industries to raise Rs 1000 crore via NCDs
Business Standard

Axita Cotton bags $2.72 million cotton export order from Bangladesh

Capital Market 

Axita Cotton said that it has received the orders for Indian Raw Cotton valuing aggregating to approximately $2,716,091.84 from Bangladesh.

The announcement was made today (11 March 2023).

Kadi-Mehsana (Gujarat)-based Axita Cotton manufactures and exports cotton bales and cotton seeds.

The company reported 12.96% fall in net profit to Rs 4.70 crore on a 22.52% decline in sales to Rs 130.45 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.65% to end at Rs 53.49on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 11:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU