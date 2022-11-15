Axita Cotton standalone net profit rises 45.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 61.18% to Rs 91.64 croreNet profit of Axita Cotton rose 45.86% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.18% to Rs 91.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 236.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales91.64236.08 -61 OPM %3.620.72 -PBDT3.512.26 55 PBT3.212.14 50 NP2.291.57 46
