AYM Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Keerthi Industries standalone net profit declines 33.78% in the June 2020 quarter
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Megasoft consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2020 quarter
Khandwala Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
BF Investment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 63.44% to Rs 91.15 croreNet loss of AYM Syntex reported to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.44% to Rs 91.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 249.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales91.15249.35 -63 OPM %-6.568.66 -PBDT-14.3113.12 PL PBT-25.162.12 PL NP-16.391.83 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU