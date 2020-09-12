BF Investment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 3.88 croreNet loss of BF Investment reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.883.34 16 OPM %-117.7886.53 -PBDT-4.5242.07 PL PBT-4.7141.88 PL NP-3.5433.61 PL
