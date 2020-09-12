JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services approves change in directorate
Business Standard

BF Investment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 3.88 crore

Net loss of BF Investment reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.883.34 16 OPM %-117.7886.53 -PBDT-4.5242.07 PL PBT-4.7141.88 PL NP-3.5433.61 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 14:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU