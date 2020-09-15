B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
B A G Films & Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter
B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the June 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
B&B Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 62.85% to Rs 15.00 croreNet loss of B A G Films & Media reported to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.85% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.0040.38 -63 OPM %-39.5322.61 -PBDT-8.006.89 PL PBT-9.924.27 PL NP-6.532.98 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU