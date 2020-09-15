JUST IN
B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.85% to Rs 15.00 crore

Net loss of B A G Films & Media reported to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.85% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.0040.38 -63 OPM %-39.5322.61 -PBDT-8.006.89 PL PBT-9.924.27 PL NP-6.532.98 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 11:25 IST

