LKP Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.57 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1908.82% to Rs 27.32 croreNet profit of LKP Finance reported to Rs 26.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1908.82% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.321.36 1909 OPM %120.42-396.32 -PBDT32.57-5.84 LP PBT32.57-5.84 LP NP26.57-6.00 LP
