Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 23.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 21.77% to Rs 10.78 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 23.73% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.13% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.84% to Rs 39.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.7813.78 -22 39.0448.10 -19 OPM %19.1118.58 -10.0916.57 - PBDT1.982.80 -29 4.007.57 -47 PBT1.702.29 -26 3.036.56 -54 NP0.901.18 -24 2.764.94 -44

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:47 IST

