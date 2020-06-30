Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 23.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.77% to Rs 10.78 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 23.73% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.13% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.84% to Rs 39.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

