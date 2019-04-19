B2B Software Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 2.07 croreNet Loss of B2B Software Technologies reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.74% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 7.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.071.97 5 7.907.71 2 OPM %-22.71-9.64 --4.058.69 - PBDT-0.14-0.05 -180 0.371.11 -67 PBT-0.18-0.09 -100 0.250.99 -75 NP-0.13-0.12 -8 0.200.62 -68
