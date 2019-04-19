Tata Sponge Iron consolidated net profit declines 47.76% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 254.07 croreNet profit of Tata Sponge Iron declined 47.76% to Rs 24.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 254.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 243.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.71% to Rs 124.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 992.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 800.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales254.07243.50 4 992.05800.17 24 OPM %9.5625.29 -14.5822.83 - PBDT38.9672.93 -47 199.40222.51 -10 PBT36.0569.96 -48 187.82210.21 -11 NP24.3946.69 -48 124.39140.88 -12
