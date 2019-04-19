Tata Sponge Iron consolidated net profit declines 47.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 254.07 crore

Net profit of declined 47.76% to Rs 24.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 254.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 243.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.71% to Rs 124.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 992.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 800.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

254.07243.50992.05800.179.5625.2914.5822.8338.9672.93199.40222.5136.0569.96187.82210.2124.3946.69124.39140.88

