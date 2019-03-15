Baba Arts update on buyback of shares

has extinguished 75,18,300 fully paid shares of Re.1/-each consisting of 75,17,100 Shares in demat form and 1200 Shares in physical form consequent to conclusion of of 75,18,300 Equity Shares of the Company.

Further to above, the Post paid-up share capital of the Company, is Rs.5,25,00,000 consisting of 5,25,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Re.1/-each.

