Baid Leasing & Finance Co approval for scheme of arrangement

Fixes the next date of hearing on 09 May 2019In continuation with the letter dated 12 April 2019 and in consonance with the captioned, Baid Leasing & Finance Co announced that Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Jaipur has fixed the next date of hearing on 09 May 2019 for approval of the scheme of arrangement among Jaisukh Developers Pvt, Ltd. and Skyview Tie up Pvt. Ltd. with Baid Leasing and Finance Co. Ltd. and their respective members and Creditors.
