Bajaj Auto gains after sales jumps 114% in May

Bajaj Auto gained 2.54% to Rs 4,296 after the two-wheeler maker's total sales surged 114% to 271,862 units in May 2021 as against 127,128 units sold in May 2020.

Sequentially, Bajaj Auto's total sales declined 30% in May 2021 compared to 388,016 units sold in April 2021.

Total domestic sales increased 52% to 60,830 units in May 2021 as against 40,074 units in May 2020. Exports zoomed 142% to 211,032 units May 2021 over May 2020.

Bajaj Auto is a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and three-wheelers in India. It recorded 2% increase in net profit to Rs 1,332 crore on 26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,596 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

