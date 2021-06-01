J&K Bank gains on fund raising plan

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) rose 2.26% to Rs 29.35 after the bank said its board will meet on Friday, 4 June 2021, to consider the proposal of capital infusion in the bank.

The capital infusion would be made by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir as its promoter shareholder to the extent of Rs 500 crore.

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is the promoter shareholder of the bank. It held 68.18% stake in the bank as on 31 March 2021.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services and third party services.

