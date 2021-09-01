Bajaj Auto gains after total sales grows 5% YoY in Aug

Bajaj Auto rose 1.73% to Rs 3,790.30 after the auto major's total sales jumped 5% to 3,73,270 units in August 2021 as against 3,56,199 units sold in August 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total sales gained 1.12% in August 2021 as against 3,69,116 units sold in July 2021.

Total domestic sales fell 7% to 1,72,595 units in August 2021 over August 2020. Exports jumped 18% YoY to 2,00,675 units in August 2021.

Bajaj Auto's standalone net profit jumped 101% to Rs 1,061.18 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 528.04 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 144.8% Y-o-Y to Rs 7,216.57 crore during the quarter.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

